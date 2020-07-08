Kanye West Wants to Run the White House Like Wakanda

Photo: Getty Images

As if we hadn’t already learned the pitfalls of having a celebrity as president, Kanye West spoke to Forbes about his plans for the presidency, should his 2020 run somehow pan out, and they are … somehow worse than our current reality. West, who has never voted, revealed his plans for running under the “Birthday Party” with running mate Michelle Tidball, a Wyoming preacher, and a White House organizational model based off the fictional country Wakanda from Black Panther. His campaign slogan is simply “Yes!” It’s like a Twitter reply guy came to power. “A lot of Africans do not like the movie [Black Panther] and representation of themselves in …Wakanda,” he explained his plans for the presidency. “But I’m gonna use the framework of Wakanda right now because it’s the best explanation of what our design group is going to feel like in the White House … That is a positive idea: You got Kanye West, one of the most powerful humans — I’m not saying the most because you got a lot of alien-level superpowers and it’s only collectively that we can set it free. Let’s get back to Wakanda … like in the movie in Wakanda when the king went to visit that lead scientist to have the shoes wrap around her shoes. Just the amount of innovation that can happen, the amount of innovation in medicine — like Big Pharma — we are going to work, innovate, together.”

He says he prefers creating “designs” over “policy” and has a lot of opinions on what to change. He wants prayer in schools: “Reinstate in God’s state, in God’s country, the fear and love of God in all schools and organizations and you chill the fear and love of everything else, so that was a plan by the Devil to have our kids committing suicide at an all-time high by removing God to have murders in Chicago at an all-time high because the human beings working for the Devil removed God and prayer from the schools.” He hasn’t “done enough research” on taxes, but he’ll find the “strongest experts that serve God and come back.” Same for foreign policy, although he “promises” that the NBA will go international, including China. West says he’s anti-abortion, vaccine-“cautious,” despite claiming he had COVID-19 in February, and anti–police brutality. And while he’s officially no longer a MAGA-hat-wearing Trump supporter, he still confers with Jared Kushner, appreciates “the saxophones in the lobby” of Trump hotels, and has more criticism for Joe Biden. “Let’s see if the appointing is at 2020 or if it’s 2024 — because God appoints the president,” he … explains? “If I win in 2020 then it was God’s appointment. If I win in 2024 then that was God’s appointment.”