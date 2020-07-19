Kanye West Weeps, Discusses Abortion and Harriet Tubman at Charleston Rally

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

On Sunday’s rally in South Carolina, organized in support of his presidential campaign, Kanye West touched on a wide variety of topics, from the legacy of Harriet Tubman, to his feelings about Planned Parenthood, to an emotional personal anecdote about considering an abortion with wife Kim Kardashian-West. The event, held at North Charleston’s Exquis Event Center, was chaotic throughout, a microphone-less West attempting to talk over, and often with, the crowd of attendees. One moment of silence came, however, when the rapper, the numbers “2020” shaved into his hair, announced that, “Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves. She just had the slaves go work for other white people.”

At one point, a distraught West, who discussed being pro-life in a recent Forbes interview, broke into tears recounting his conversation with Kim Kardashian-West about potentially having an abortion while she was pregnant with their first child, North. “I almost killed my daughter,” he shouted, weeping. “Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to,” said the rapper. “She stood up and she protected that child.” Kanye added that his own mother, Donda West, decided to carry him to term, despite West’s father wanting an abortion. Later, the rapper said he “understands” why victims of rape or parents unable to support multiple children would consider abortion, but insists, “God will make a way.”

Kanye also touched on ex-girlfriend Amber Rose, his desire to be on the board at Adidas and GAP, the need for more Black executives in sports and entertainment, his interest in collaborating with George Soros and Mark Zuckerberg, his support of undocumented immigrants, the Democratic party (“Democrats ain’t done shit for Blacks”) and the “racist” assertion that his candidacy would split the Black vote. “I don’t give a fuck if I win the presidency or not,” said Kanye. “I am in service to God.” Explained West, “God has a plan for us and his people to be finally free. Trump, Biden, or Kanye West cannot free us.” You can watch video of the rally here.