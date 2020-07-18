Just a handful of days following the release of his new song honoring his late mom, “Donda,” Kanye West tweeted out an announcement for an album of the same name, set to drop next week on July 24th. He then deleted the announcement minutes later, but not before eagle-eyed fans (who should really know better by now) got a look at the tracklist. According to the handwritten list, Donda will include the tracks “Wash Us in the Blood” and “New Body,” though it’s unclear if the latter will include Nicki Minaj’s verse, which has already become a bona fide TikTok anthem all on its own. Other titles include “In God’s Country” and “God’s Country,” which suggest that Donda is likely the new name for West’s previously announced new album, God’s Country. West has yet to make any formal announcement for Donda that he hasn’t deleted, so for now, it’s best to take the announcement and the release date with several pinches of salt.
Kanye West Tweeted Then Deleted a New Album Announcement
Photo: WireImage