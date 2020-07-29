Kate Winslet to Voice a Horse

“Neigh, I’m a horse!” Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images

Hooves up, horse girls. Disney+ announced that it will be releasing a “contemporary adaptation” of Black Beauty, and because it’s a hip, modern version of Anna Sewell’s classic tale, Black Beauty horself will now be a girl horse instead of a boy horse. Kate Winslet will voice the live-action girl horse as she trots around and says things like “Neigh, neigh” and “Lookie here, I’m a horse innit” (we’re assuming). Not only has this hip, modern, Winslet-voiced Black Beauty been brought to present day, but it also now takes place in the United States. In a statement, Disney+ summarized the plot thusly: “Black Beauty is a wild mustang born free in the American West. When she is captured and taken away from family, her story intertwines with that of 17-year-old Jo Green, similarly grieving over the loss of her parents. The two slowly develop a bond that is built on love, respect, and mutual healing.” Seventeen-year-old Jo will be played by Mackenzie Foy, whom you probably don’t remember from Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, but whom you probably do remember as the grown-up version of the vampire baby from The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2. This latest film adaptation of Black Beauty is written and directed by Ashley Avis, and it will premiere on Disney+ later this year. BoJack Horseman is shaking.