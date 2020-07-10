Katy Perry’s New Single Reminds Us All to “Smile”

A smiling demonstration. Photo: Getty Images

They say it takes more muscles to frown than to smile, so baby, we must’ve gotten ripped in quarantine. But Katy Perry just won’t stand for that. In her new song, “Smile,” Perry gives us 2013 vibes, back when a similar anthem of hers, “Roar,” was on the radio and smiles weren’t protected by masks. “Smile” is the court jester of pop music’s title track from her upcoming album. “I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile,” Perry tweeted. “This whole album is my journey towards the light — with stories of resilience, hope, and love.” The chorus explodes like a firework, with Perry declaring “Yeah, I’m thankful/ Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful/ Gotta say it’s really been a while/ But now I got back that smile.”

Katy Perry even got all dressed up as you texting your ex three weeks into quarantine a sad clown for the cover art, just to make us smile. The empowering track joins singles “Never Really Over,” “Harleys in Hawaii,” and “Daisies,” which had her pregnant and glowing in its music video. It’s not just KP5 on the way. Smile is out August 14, 2020.