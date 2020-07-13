Kelly Clarkson’s Cover of ‘The Climb’ Is a Balm for Your Quarantine Despair

How have you been feeling lately: Like a voice inside your head is saying, “You’ll never reach it”? Lost with no direction? Like your faith is shaking? Has Kelly Clarkson got a balm for you in your time of quarantine despair. The TV host and singer covered Miley Cyrus’s “The Climb” for her latest remote “Kellyoke” during the coronavirus pandemic, and it just might be what you need to get through another seven days stuck inside. Clarkson owns the hit like it was written for her — and makes you believe her too, so go out and make that mountain of a week move. Kelly’s counting on you.

Related