You Just Know You’ll Love Kelly Clarkson’s ‘How Will I Know’ Cover

Well, we may have found the artist who should perform on Whitney Houston’s behalf at this year’s Rock Hall of Hame induction. Fresh from winning her first Emmy and divorcing her husband, Kelly Clarkson continued her hot streak of at-home Kellyokes with “How Will I Know,” which happens to double as her first audition song as a performer. (No, not her American Idol audition song. That honor went to “At Last” and “Express Yourself.”) Criteria for knowing if you love this cover: Are you tapping your toes? Admiring the keytar? Letting the chorus guide you to which eligible bachelor Clarkson should be set up with? The answers are yes, definitely, and perhaps a nice cowboy fella who lives close to her Montana ranch.

