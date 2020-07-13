Actress Kelly Preston Dead at 57 After Two-Year Battle With Breast Cancer

Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The “Gotti” Film

Actress Kelly Preston passed away Sunday morning after a two-year-long battle with breast cancer, a family representative told People this evening. “Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends,” the rep said in a statement. “She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time.”

Born Kelly Kamalelelhua Smith, Preston started her career in 1985’s teen comedy Mischief, later appearing in movies like SpaceCamp, Twins, Jerry Maguire, For The Love of the Game, Holy Man, and Sky High. In addition to her film career, the actress was known as one-half of a long-standing Hollywood couple with husband John Travolta, whom she met on the set of 1987’s The Experts and wed in 1991. They later costarred together in 2000’s Battlefield Earth and 2018’s Gotti.

Travolta confirmed Preston’s death in an Instagram memorial post Sunday. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,” he wrote. “My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctor and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.” The pair share children Benjamin, Ella Bleu, and Jett, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 16.