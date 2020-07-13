Rita Wilson, Maria Shriver, and Others Mourn Kelly Preston’s ‘Beautiful Soul’

Kelly Preston died on July 12 after a two-year battle with breast cancer, a diagnosis that the actress and her husband, John Travolta, chose not to publicize prior to her passing. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,” Travolta wrote to confirm the news. “Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.” Preston, who starred in several popular films such as Jerry Maguire, For the Love of the Game, and Sky High, was 57. Many of her friends, peers, and colleagues have subsequently been sharing remembrances and mourning her loss on social media. “Such a beautiful soul, sparkling eyes exuding kindness and strength,” Rita Wilson wrote. “She found the joy in life. She loved fiercely.” Maria Shriver characterized her as “a bright loving soul, a talented actress, and a loving mom and wife.” Other actors, such as Daniel Dae Kim, Alec Baldwin, Russell Crowe, and Jerry O’Connell, recalled the joys of working with Preston and how she always exuded kindness.
Preston is survived by Travolta and their children, Benjamin and Ella. In 2009, her son, Jett, died at the age of 16 after suffering a seizure. “I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you,” Ella wrote this morning. “Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what.” Read on for more tributes and remembrances in honor of Preston.