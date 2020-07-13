Rita Wilson, Maria Shriver, and Others Mourn Kelly Preston’s ‘Beautiful Soul’

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kelly Preston died on July 12 after a two-year battle with breast cancer, a diagnosis that the actress and her husband, John Travolta, chose not to publicize prior to her passing. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,” Travolta wrote to confirm the news. “Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.” Preston, who starred in several popular films such as Jerry Maguire, For the Love of the Game, and Sky High, was 57. Many of her friends, peers, and colleagues have subsequently been sharing remembrances and mourning her loss on social media. “Such a beautiful soul, sparkling eyes exuding kindness and strength,” Rita Wilson wrote. “She found the joy in life. She loved fiercely.” Maria Shriver characterized her as “a bright loving soul, a talented actress, and a loving mom and wife.” Other actors, such as Daniel Dae Kim, Alec Baldwin, Russell Crowe, and Jerry O’Connell, recalled the joys of working with Preston and how she always exuded kindness.

I was lucky enough to work with her on one of my very first films, “For Love of The Game.” We were shooting on cold days in Colorado, but she couldn’t have been warmer or kinder to a young, nervous actor trying to make good. I’ll never forget that. Thank you Kelly. #RestInPeace🙏🏼 https://t.co/szGCXxAxyI — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) July 13, 2020

How tragic and sad about Kelly Preston. I shot CAT IN THE HAT with Kelly many years ago .

She remains one of the loveliest people I’ve ever worked with. Funny. Kind.

My heart goes out to John and their family. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) July 13, 2020

Kelly Preston.

Can’t remember where, but, met first in late ‘92 I think.

Such a lovely person. In 1995 we auditioned together for Breaking Up, Salma Hayek got that gig.

I havent seen her much, but when I did, she was always the same sparkly eyed gem.

Love to her family.

R.I.P — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) July 13, 2020

Preston is survived by Travolta and their children, Benjamin and Ella. In 2009, her son, Jett, died at the age of 16 after suffering a seizure. “I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you,” Ella wrote this morning. “Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what.” Read on for more tributes and remembrances in honor of Preston.

Kelly Preston was extraordinary. I was lucky enough to star with her and direct her, and her talent was off the charts. She had such a big heart, she was a wonderful wife and mother, and my thoughts are with John and the whole family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) July 13, 2020

I’m unbelievably saddened by the news that Kelly Preston has passed and at such a young age. A beautiful and kind person I was fortunate enough to have known. My heart breaks for John and the kids 💔❤️ pic.twitter.com/kDophIwa6y — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) July 13, 2020

I’m saddened to hear that Kelly Preston died so young. I loved working with her on Sky High. She was truly kind, passionate, and talented, and she brought light to the lives of everyone around her. My heart goes out to John and their family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/C4ipOp2KOc — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) July 13, 2020

My deepest condolences to the family of Kelly Preston, and all who knew and loved her. She was an absolutely lovely human being and it’s an honor to have had her be a part of The Last Song. She will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/DeOlbLmTFK — Nicholas Sparks (@NicholasSparks) July 13, 2020

Loving thoughts for 9 year old Benjamin, 20 yr old Ella and John Travolta also the Preston family. May you rest in peace beautiful, talented Kelly Preston. https://t.co/Rj9Lth4kcP — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 13, 2020

so much heartbreak Rest In Peace and power beautiful Kelly Preston you were kind funny and a good mama my love and condolences to John and the kids. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) July 13, 2020