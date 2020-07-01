Kellyanne Conway’s Only Good Contribution to the World Is Her TikToker Daughter

Photo: Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

It’s totally normal, when you’re 15, to rebel against your parents and their values. Heck, Chet Hanks is 29 and he’s still doing everything in his power to dismantle the decency that Tom and Rita stand for. Not every teenager, though, is the daughter of one of the Trump administration’s mouthpieces. Enter Claudia Conway, Kellyanne Conway’s rad teen daughter, who’s out here doing the good work on TikTok, telling off Trump 2020 trolls in her comments and lending her support to the Black Lives Matter movement. Like anyone also born in 2004, she’s prolific on the app — she posted four TikToks since I started writing this paragraph. Her bio says “it’s a great day to arrest brett hankison, jon mattingly, and myles cosgrove,” a.k.a. the cops who killed Breonna Taylor. We should say Conway’s politics aren’t totally out of the blue, though. Her father, attorney George Conway, has stayed staunchly anti-Trump despite his wife’s role in the administration. In 2019, he founded an anti-Trump Republican super-PAC. George, for the record, is the parent that Claudia is currently quarantining with.

Yes, her mom is really Kellyanne Conway, and yes, she’s here to find her light while telling all the Trump supporters spamming her comments with American flags to go find another hobby, sweetheart ;)

She’s linking to justiceforbreonna.org.

This one’s for the “leftist, acab, anti-trump, blm” Tiktokers: assemble!

She’s telling the Trump-supporter-defenders to go ahead and block her if they’re gonna have no sense.

“trump flame me cheeto 💅🏻💅🏻”

And she still finds time to get in on the “Hood Baby” trend.

Godspeed, comrade Conway.