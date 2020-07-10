Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Kid Cudi took a break from bank rolling quarantine films starring Zendaya to release a new song with none other than The Real Slim Shady. Cudi and Eminem’s collab “The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady” dropped at midnight on Friday, July 10. Although the title suggest equal billing between the two rappers, technically it’s a Kid Cudi song featuring Eminem, and it sounds like it. Cudi takes the first half of the song, before Eminem takes the back half, much of which he dedicates to coronavirus safety precaution. “Don”t wanna wear a mask and they’re just scoffing/And that’s how you end up catching the shit off’ em,” raps Eminem about life in the times of COVID-19. “I just used the same basket as you shopping/Now I’m in a fuckin’ casket from you coughin’.” I don’t agree with everything Eminem says, but this time the guy’s gotta point. Stream Kid Cudi’s “The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady” featuring champion of public health, Eminem.