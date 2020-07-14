Kidding Cancelled After Two Seasons

Photo: Getty Images

Showtime has cancelled Jim Carrey’s Kidding, following a two-season run. The half-hour dark comedy wrapped up its second season back in March. “After two seasons, Kidding has concluded its run on Showtime. We are very proud to have aired this imaginative, critically acclaimed and rewarding series, and we would like to thank Jim Carrey, Dave Holstein, Michael Aguilar, Michel Gondry and the entire cast and crew for their brilliant and tireless work,” Showtime said in a statement. Kidding starred Carrey as Jeff Pickles, a beloved children’s TV host dealing with emotional and familial trauma. The show was Carrey’s second collaboration with director Michael Gondry, who previously worked with Carrey on Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Kidding was nominated for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy at the 2018 Golden Globes, where Carrey also picked up a Best Actor nomination.