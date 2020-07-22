Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Kim Kardashian West has spoken out about her husband Kanye West’s ongoing struggles with his mental health, calling for “compassion and empathy” amid his bizarre run for president, tweets about his family, and possible release of new album DONDA. “As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder,” Kardashian West wrote on her Instagram Story. “I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.” Kardashian West elaborated on her role in her husband’s mental health, writing, “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor.”

She went on to defend her husband, both as a person and an artist. “I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions,” she wrote. “He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with that pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.” She added, “Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams do come true.”

Kardashian West concluded her statement by asking fans and observers for understanding. “We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most,” she wrote. “I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this.” She then thanked fans “who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well being and for your understanding.”