Closed Clubs Won’t Stop Kylie Minogue From Releasing New Dance Music

Even if there’s no chance dance floors will be open this fall, at least we’ll have something to dance to. Kylie Minogue, the dance-music icon, will release a new album on November 6, she announced on Twitter. It’s called Disco, a simple title that should be promising enough on its own to get you to November. An insider told British tabloid The Sun that the album “is set to be a disco classic,” adding that “it’s everything you want from a Kylie album.” Really, though, all we want is a Kylie album. But if that’s all not enough, The Sun also reported, Minogue’s first Disco single, “Say Something,” will be out July 23, and the insider called the song “upbeat and summery.”

Are you waiting for me to SAY SOMETHING??? My new album DISCO is released November 6th and will be available to pre-order from Thursday morning at 00:01 BST ✨ #KylieDisco pic.twitter.com/En7MBDg6HE — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) July 21, 2020

Minogue didn’t confirm news of the single, but she did drop a hint to it in her Tweet: “Are you waiting for me to SAY SOMETHING???” (Uhhh, yes, Kylie, we are) Minogue’s previous album, Golden, departed from her signature dance-pop stylings for country influences, but she returned to the club last year for a rare collaboration on pop singer Tove Lo’s Sunshine Kitty track “Really don’t like u.” From what we know about “Say Something,” we won’t be saying that — more like “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.”