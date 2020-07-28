Lana Del Rey’s Spoken Word Poetry Audiobook Is Out

Photo: Getty Images

Lana Del Rey’s poet dreams are coming true. The audiobook version of Lana Del Rey’s new poetry collection, Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, is out today. Read by Del Rey and featuring music from Jack Antonoff, the audiobook is available for purchase. The singer first announced her plans to write a book of poetry in December of 2019, saying that half of the proceeds would go toward “Native American organizations around the country, whether it was for preserving their rights or trying to help keep their land intact.” In July, she announced that she selected the Navajo Water Project and that the book advance would go to “different Native American projects,” though she hasn’t clarified. While the audiobook is out today, the hardcover and e-book versions of Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass aren’t out until September 29, with CDs and LPs shipping October 2.

She’s been keeping Jack Antonoff booked and busy — she also has a new album reportedly set for September 5 and a second book of poetry in the works. She announced her new album on May 21 in a post where she pushed back against claims that she “glamorizes abuse” in her early albums by comparing herself to No. 1 artists Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Beyoncé, and more. (It didn’t go well.) Listen to a preview of Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass below, bro.