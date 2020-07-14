Lauren Lapkus Screamed at Adam Sandler’s Kids

Note to future Conan guests: If you try to pretty up your Zoom background by hanging a curtain to hide all the garbage in your house, Conan O’Brien will tell you that you look like you’re trapped inside a puppet theater. At least that’s what he told comedian Lauren Lapkus when she was on the show July 14. (Last week, he told Lisa Kudrow that her curtains made her look like she was “visiting your great aunt.”) The two chatted about Lapkus’s new Netflix film, The Wrong Missy, in which she plays the latest (wo)man-child in the Adam Sandler Paying for His Friends to Go on a Nice Vacation Somewhere cinematic pantheon. Sandler executive-produces, and even though he’s not in the movie itself, there is a scene where Lapkus has to brutally yell and swear at the comedy legend’s own children. Lapkus recalls filming, saying Sandler “was there that day, and for a little bit I felt more pressure because he was there. I like him, I admire him. And I’m like, Oh, I have to perform in front of him, but I also have to scream at his kids and he just told me to go harder: ‘Just scream, just swear at them, just go. Just come in hot.’” Between yelling at a comedy legend’s kids and having a bucket of prop fish chum dumped on her turn out to be actual fish, Lapkus really did suffer for the art when filming The Wrong Missy. She also talks about her Newcomers podcast with Nicole Byer, which led to the discovery of her great Star Wars love: this video of an Ewok humping Al Roker’s leg.

Related