Photo: Fox

Joining the other Glee stars who have been sharing their grief and paying tribute to castmate Naya Rivera in the aftermath of her death, Lea Michele is now hitting those emotional high notes, too. Posting to her Instagram Stories on July 14, Michele shared three photos to honor Rivera and her ex-boyfriend, fellow Glee actor Cory Monteith, who died in July 2013, exactly seven years prior to Rivera’s death. While two of the photos are simple black-and-white portraits of Rivera and the cast, the photo of Monteith holding a bouquet of flowers in Central Park has a deeper meaning for Glee fans: It’s a behind-the-scenes moment from the show’s season two “New York” episode, when Michele and Monteith’s characters rekindle their romance. “I’ll show this to my kids later in life and say, ‘This is when Finn and Rachel got back together,’” she said at the time. Michele is currently pregnant with her first child.

Lea Michele pays tribute to Cory Monteith and Naya Rivera via Instagram stories. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/CAGxyEeznN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 14, 2020

In addition to Michele, fellow Glee stars Chris Colfer, Jane Lynch, Darren Criss, Kevin McHale, and Amber Riley have honored Rivera on social media since the news of her death was confirmed. Numerous castmates were also present at Lake Piru on July 13 when Rivera’s body was discovered.

Photo: Lea Michele/Instagram