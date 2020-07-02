Lesley Manville to Take Over As Princess Margaret in The Crown Season 5

Lesley Manville Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Like all good things, we know The Crown will come to an end in season five, with Imelda Staunton taking the throne as the new Queen Elizabeth II. Now, Netflix has announced who will close out the series alongside her as Princess Margaret: Lesley Manville, the Oscar-nominated Phantom Thread standout. And is there anyone else you’d rather see on this show than Miss “I’ll go right through you” herself?

Manville will take over for Helena Bonham Carter, the show’s current Margaret, in season five, while her co-star Staunton replaces Olivia Colman. The news comes after the show replaced many of its leads for season three, with Margaret originated by Vanessa Kirby. “The baton is being passed from two formidable actresses and I really don’t want to let the side down,” Manville said in a statement from the show. Creator Peter Morgan has said season five will go “into the 21st century,” so now we’ll just be waiting for that Meghan Markle casting news.

