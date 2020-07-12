Lil Marlo, Atlanta Rapper, Dead at 30

Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Rapper Rudolph Johnson, known Marlo and, more recently, Lil Marlo, has died at the age of 30. According to the New York Times, the musician was shot and killed while in his car on Saturday night. He was reportedly discovered by police responding to a single-vehicle accident on Atlanta’s I-285. “At this time, investigators believe the victim was the intended target of the gunfire and they are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Johnson’s death to NBC News on Sunday.

Also known in Atlanta as Young Rudy, Johnson signed to Quality Control Music in 2017, joining fellow performers Migos and collaborator Lil Baby, eventually releasing five mixtapes, including this year’s “1st and 3rd.” Labelmate Lil Yachty wrote on Instagram about the rapper’s passing: “We just did a song a 4 this morning smh rip brother.”