Lili Reinhart Is Sorry About the Black Lives Matter Boob Thing

Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

In a sentence that perfectly encapsulates 2020, Riverdale star Lili Reinhart is expressing regret after posting a topless photo on Instagram that demanded justice for Breonna Taylor. Per Page Six, the actress uploaded the sultry snap in late June, which was accompanied by a caption that advised her followers to continue to honor Taylor’s life “now that my sideboob has gotten your attention.” Page Six notes that while Reinhart initially deleted the caption, she ended up removing the post after receiving considerable mockery on social media. “I’ve always tried to use my platform for good. And speak up about things that are important to me,” Reinhart wrote as an apology on June 29. “I also can admit when I make a mistake and I made a mistake with my caption. It was never my intent to insult anyone and I’m truly sorry to those that were offended.” She added that she now understands why “my caption came off as tone deaf” and “insensitive,” despite having “truly good intentions.”

I’ve tried very hard to be honest on my IGTV lives that I’m still learning and trying to be better.

But I understand that my caption came off as tone deaf. I truly had good intentions and did not think it through that it could come off as insensitive. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 29, 2020

Reinhart has been a loud and active supporter of the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests since they began in June. She has also amplified the voices of Black activists and creators through Instagram Live interviews, which she intends to continue doing throughout the summer.