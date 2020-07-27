Photo: Getty Images

Start dreaming of sequined slip dresses and the frequent use of “I beg your pardon!”: A miniseries adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s celebrated novel The Pursuit of Love is coming to Amazon Prime, with Mrs. America Lily James and Andrew “the Hot Priest” Scott leading a cast that includes Emily Beecham and Dominic West. Adapted by Emily Mortimer, the series will revolve around the chic misadventures of two best friends (James and Beecham) as they ponder and pursue their marriageability between the First and Second World Wars. Scott will be right next door as a “wealthy and eccentric” neighbor, while a carousel of dandies vies for the ladies’ attention. “As social and political divisions split the nation, their diverging choices raise personal questions that remain intensely relevant today,” the teaser reads, “questions about freedom, about love and sex, and the mystery of the human heart.” Three 60-minute episodes will be made, but we’ll likely have to wait until it’s safe to film inside fancy old manor houses for the show to premiere.