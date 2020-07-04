Photo: Disney+

Whether you committed to savoring every second, or just stopped by to sob during Leslie Odom Jr.’s “Wait For It,” the Disney+ debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton offered all the thrills of the musical’s original Broadway staging, with the added bonus of running commentary from Miranda, his wife Vanessa Nadal, and the show’s cast via their Watch Party over on Twitter Friday evening, before, in a truly inexplicable move, LMM made all his tweets private. Are we just going to have to…wait for it?

Now, if you’re a die-hard Hamilton stan, you might already know all the behind-the-scenes tidbits they dropped Friday night, but for the rest of us, it was an education in live theater, cast synergy, and where that occasional loud “Boooo!” came from.

Originally, the M**beth quote was "they have tied me to a stake I cannot fly, but bearlike I must fight the course." rhyming with "cite the source." Act 5, scene 1. Was deemed too obscure by errybody. I changed it. #HamiltonFilm — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 4, 2020

For example, LMM revealed the show’s Macbeth reference to “tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow” was an entirely different, less easily recognizable Bard quote, until he got the advice to sub it out for something more popular.

Madison: Where have you been?

Daveed improvised “France?” It stayed in. #HamiltonFilm — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 4, 2020

Daveed Diggs improvised a punchline as Thomas Jefferson in the song “What’d I Miss?,” and the rest is (a Broadway musical adaptation of U.S.) history.

Miranda says he composed “Non-Stop” in Hamilton’s own home-town in the West Indies.

.@Lin_Manuel came up with that middle section during tech. I took this screenshot of his notebook so we could incorporate it into the chart.#HamilFilm pic.twitter.com/lk0I0kPJNs — Alex Lacamoire (@LacketyLac) July 3, 2020

Hamilton’s music director and orchestrator Alex Lacamoire unearthed Miranda’s scribbled lyrics to “Right Hand Man,” written on the fly during tech rehearsals. “There wasn’t time to type it. Thank you @LacketyLac,” LMM tweeted in response.

They're all cursive transcripts of real letters. But we're not there yet! #HamiltonFilm https://t.co/WuEHMPDsf0 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 3, 2020

When Phillipa Soo’s Eliza Hamilton burned Alexander’s love letters, she literally burned his love letters, presumably written out by an extremely detailed-oriented props master.

I always boo when Lin kisses someone else on stage, and people sitting around me look at me like I'm a crazy person. #HamiltonFilm — Vanessa A M Nadal (@VAMNit) July 3, 2020

If you heard someone loudly booing during “Say No To This,” it was most likely was Miranda’s wife, Vanessa Nadal.

OMG! I did not know that! 🥰 https://t.co/dpVQIAhcaR — RenéeEliseGoldsberry (@ReneeGoldsberry) July 4, 2020

Nadal also tweeted an anecdote about Miranda excitedly coming home after seeing Renée Elise Goldsberry’s audition for Angelica Schuyler, a story even Goldberry herself didn’t know.

All the locations in the Special Thanks are places I wrote Hamilton in the 7 years it took to write. Wait For It on the A train. You’ll Be Back on our honeymoon. Theodosia in DR. Etc. #hamiltonmovie — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 4, 2020

And finally, Disney+’s Hamilton film ends with a geographical nod to New York itself, and the many other places Lin-Manuel Miranda created Hamilton, piece by loving piece.