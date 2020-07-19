Photo: James Gourley/Getty Images

On Monday, the cast of director Nancy Meyers’s The Parent Trap will reunite 22 years to the day after the comedy debuted in theaters, but this time, you’ll have to fill your own Prada backpack with rocks and torment your own father’s new girlfriend, because the reunion is entirely virtual. Meyers will be joined by stars Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix, Lisa Ann Walter, and Simon Kunz, as well as writer-producer Charles Shyer, on Monday, July 19 at 9 a.m. for the event, over on Katie Couric’s Instagram account.

According to People, instead of reading the script, like some recent TV and movie reunions have done, the cast will instead discuss their experience making Parent Trap, revisit their characters’ most memorable lines, and “discuss the film’s impact decades later,” specifically the internet’s embrace of Hendrix’s high-maintenance would-be step-mother Meredith as a fabulous aspirational bitch. The cast will also pay tribute to late actress Natasha Richardson, who played Lohan’s mother, Elizabeth, in the comedy, and who passed away in 2009.