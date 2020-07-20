In the End, Trump’s Linkin Park Retweet Got Taken Down

Photo: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Linkin Park: welcome to the resistance. After President Trump retweeted a video using the rock band’s hit “In the End” on July 18, the band sent a copyright complaint to Twitter and got the video taken down. “Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music,” the band tweeted. “A cease and desist has been issued.” The original video, featuring clips from Trump’s inauguration speech, came from Dan Scavino, the president’s deputy chief of staff for communications. The retweet is no longer in Trump’s feed. Some fans found the use of Linkin Park’s music especially insensitive given the timing: two days before the anniversary of lead singer Chester Bennington’s death by suicide. Linkin Park joins a number of recent bands who have denounced Trump’s use of their music, from Panic! at the Disco to Nickelback to the Rolling Stones. When it came to Linkin Park’s music, Trump tried (not) so hard and got (not) so far, but in the end, it didn’t really matter (because the video got taken down).