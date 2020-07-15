Lisa Lucas Leaves National Book Foundation for Publisher Role at Knopf

Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for New York Magazine

Lisa Lucas, who led the National Book Foundation for the last four years, is leaving to become publisher at Pantheon and Schocken Books, two of the more prominent imprints at the Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group. Lucas, the first Black woman to lead the National Book Foundation, will also be the first Black woman in her new role. She will also be a senior vice president at parent company Penguin Random House, and tweeted with her announcement that she is “THRILLED” to begin the new role. The Los Angeles Times credited her with “revitalizing” the National Book Foundation and its flagship National Book Awards in a story on her move. During her tenure, the group awarded the likes of Colson Whitehead, Jesmyn Ward, Justin Phillip Reed, and Ibram X. Kendi, along with bringing back the award for translated literature in 2018. Last year’s winners included Susan Choi, Sarah M. Broom, and Arthur Sze.