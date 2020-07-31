Brandy is Back With New Album B7

In my own little corner… Photo: Getty Images

Incredible R&B chanteuse, sitcom star, and former Disney princess Brandy has finally blessed us the world with a new album. At midnight on Friday, July 31, Brandy released her seventh studio album, appropriately titled B7. It’s the singer’s first studio album in over 8 years, since she released Two Eleven in 2012. The 15 song album features Daniel Caesar, Sy’Rai, and Chance the Rapper on the previously released lead single “Baby Mama.” It’s a big week for Brandy, as Netflix announced recently announced that it was adding her (perfect) ‘90s sitcom Moesha to its streaming platform on August 1st. In just one day’s time, you’ll be able to stream B7 and then kick back and watch Brandy sitting up in her room writing in her diary on Moesha. Nothing but respect for my Cinderella.