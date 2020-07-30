Listen To Halsey’s Latest EP Collabs Featuring Halsey and Friends

Photo: WireImage

From attending Black Lives Matter protests to giving medical care to protestors injured by police, Halsey has proven this summer that she cares deeply about her fellow human beings. As such it’s fitting that the singer-songwriter dropped Collabs on Thursday, July 30, a new EP devoted to collaborations with her and other artists. The EP is short and sweet, clocking in at just 16 minutes but still manages to feature a handful of artists including Dominic Fike, SUGA of K Pop super group BTS, Alanis Morisette, Marshmello, and the late Juice WRLD. Juice WRLD appears on two tracks of the six tracks - a remixed version of her hit song “Without Me” and “Life’s A Mess” which appeared on Juice WRLD’s posthumously released album Legends Never Die. You can stream Halsey and her Collabs below.