Logic’s ‘Last’ Album, No Pressure, Has Arrived

Photo: Getty Images

Do not go gentle into that good night, Logic. At midnight on Friday, July 24, rapper Logic released his final album, No Pressure. Leading up to the album’s release, Logic announced that he was retiring from rap to focus on fatherhood, tweeting “It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father.” In the same week he retired from the rap game, Logic announced that he signed a seven-figure, exclusive partnership with the livestream gaming platform Twitch, and streamed No Pressure on Twitch before its release. May we all be so lucky to begin our retirement by signing a contract for seven figures. The 15-song album contains no features or guest artists, so Logic is going out the same way he came into this world - on his own.