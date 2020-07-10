Let Summer Walker’s Sultry New EP Life On Earth Get You In Your Feelings

Photo: Burak Cingi/Redferns

After gifting us with a heart breaking duet at the virtual BET awards with Usher, R&B luminary Summer Walker has returned to get us in our feelings once again. At midnight on Friday, July 10, Walker released her latest EP Life On Earth. While the EP is only 16 minutes long, it’s more than enough time for Walker to do what she does best and supply the listener with introspective yet sultry vibes. The 5-song EP features NO1-NOAH as well as PARTYNEXTDOOR. “What have you become / What have you become?” sing Walker over a melancholy acoustic guitar in the opening lines of the first song off the EP, “Let It Go.” Honestly, we don’t know what we’ve become, but we’re thinking about it really hard while streaming Walker’s Life On Earth for the rest of the night.