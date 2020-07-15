Lori Loughlin’s Bail Reduced to Two USC Tuitions

Photo: CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

As Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, continue to wait to be sentenced after pleading guilty for their involvement in the 2019 college admissions scandal, some good news has arrived for their bank accounts. According to USA Today, federal prosecutors have approved of the couple’s request to release their $1 million bonds secured by their property, a move that reduces their bail to $100,000. Additionally, prosecutors lifted the requirement that the $100,000 bonds be secured by money or property. The substantial reduction was granted after the couple “respectfully” made the request on July 13, as their lawyers assured the court that there “is no indication that defendants will flee rather than face sentencing” on their scheduled August 21 date. The reduced sum comes days after Loughlin and Giannulli sold their palatial Bel Air mansion to the co-founder of Tinder.

In May, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges related to their involvement in Operation Varsity Blues. The couple had originally pleaded not guilty and maintained their innocence since the scandal broke in March 2019, when they were accused of paying bribes up to $500,000 in exchange for their two daughters to become crew recruits at USC. Loughlin has agreed to two months in prison, a $150,000 fine, and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service. Giannulli will serve five months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine, and face two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service.