Lou Williams, the basketball player who spent part of an excused absence from the NBA bubble at the Atlanta strip club Magic City, is now in a ten-day quarantine. Per ESPN, the Los Angeles Clippers guard was on an excused absence from the Orlando bubble on Thursday for a viewing for Paul G. Williams, the deceased father of a family friend. After the viewing, Williams went to Magic City for its famed hot wings. There were reportedly no entertainers present. “Ask any of my teammates what’s my favorite restaurant in Atlanta is. Ain’t nobody partying. Chill out lol,” Williams tweeted on Friday, with the hashtags #Maskon and #inandout. According to ESPN, Williams will miss the Clippers games against the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans on August 1.

Williams’s quarantine was announced on Sunday, after the rapper Jack Harlow posted a photo of Williams at Magic City, wearing his league-issued face mask. Harlow deleted the photo from his Instagram Story immediately on Thursday, and tweeted the following day claiming it was an old photo. “I was just reminiscing cuz I miss him,” he tweeted.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers player Kendrick Perkins chastised Williams publicly, tweeting, “It’s disturbing when a Rookie in Zion Williamson can act more Mature than NBA vet Lou Williams!!!” Williams fired back on Twitter Monday afternoon, telling Perkins to shut up.

