Louis Tomlinson Parts Ways With Simon Cowell’s Record Label

Louis Tomlinson announced on Twitter today that he would be “parting ways” with Simon Cowell’s record label, Syco Music. “Hope everyone is doing ok! Just wanted to let you know that Syco Music and I have agreed to part ways,” he wrote. “I’m really excited for the future and to be back in the studio writing the next album.” Tomlinson was the only remaining member of One Direction to still be signed to Cowell’s label, after signing a solo deal with Syco in 2017 and releasing his debut album, Walls, this past January. What does this mean for a potential One Direction reunion — as predicted by fans back in April? Nothing for certain, but in the event that the rumors are true and the group reunites, Cowell and Syco Music will have probably had little do to with it.

Hope everyone is doing ok! Just wanted to let you know that Syco Music and I have agreed to part ways. I'm really excited for the future and to be back in the studio writing the next album. Can't wait to finally see you all on tour!!

