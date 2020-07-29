Luca Guadagnino and Seth Rogen Are Servicing You With a Scotty Bowers Movie

Luca Guadagnino Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Luca Guadagnino, the mastermind behind ’80s gay love story Call Me by Your Name, is set to make another period heartbreaker. The Oscar nominee has signed on to direct a movie based on the 2017 documentary Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood, which is to be written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. The documentary’s director, Matt Tyrnauer, joins as a producer. The movie follows the late Scotty Bowers, a bisexual World War II veteran who fought at the Battle of Iwo Jima and later became a legendary hustler and dating liaison for gay Hollywood stars. Bowers would arrange meetups from a gas station he ran near movie and TV studios, becoming a rare safe haven for gay people in showbiz. The doc itself is based on Bowers’s memoir Full Service: My Adventures in Hollywood and the Secret Sex Lives of the Stars, where he revealed that many famous black-and-white film stars were partial to rainbows IRL.

Guadagnino adds this to a long list of projects, including a remake of Scarface and Lord of the Flies. Plus, his doc Salvatore Ferragamo: The Shoemaker of Dreams is premiering at this September’s (socially distanced) Venice Film Festival. Meanwhile, Seth Rogen is starring in HBO Max’s An American Pickle, where he plays an immigrant who is accidentally encased in a pickle jar for 100 years and wakes up in present day Brooklyn. Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood already tried reimagining the star-studded gas-station sex ring (with now-Emmy-nominated Dylan McDermott as their Scotty). Let’s see what the man who gave us the peach scene will do with it.