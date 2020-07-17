Four months into quarantine, it remains the perfect time for random celebrity couples to pop up and just exist. Today’s culprits? Uh, Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale and — er, let me check my notes here — former Bachelor Colton Underwood. The pair were recently seen enjoying a hike, according to a TMZ photo. The outlet’s sources said Hale and Underwood have had a few “casual hike dates” lately, not even two months after Underwood’s split with Cassie Randolph, winner of his season of The Bachelor. TMZ reported that Hale reached out to the former football player and former (?) virgin shortly after his breakup. If this all sounds a little too random, know it didn’t totally come out of left field (or whatever the football version is). Hale told PeopleTV of Underwood in 2018, “He’s wholesome. He’s a good guy it seems like. He’s really beautiful to watch.” And what better time to shoot your shot with your celebrity crush than when the world is falling apart?
Your Newest Quarantine Couple Is … Lucy Hale and … Colton Underwood?
Didn’t have that on your 2020 bingo card, did you? Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images