Machine Gun Kelly Has Also ‘Waited for Eternity’ to Date Megan Fox

For a while, the relationship between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seemed like it could be a quarantine hallucination. One of the hottest actors of our time dating … a grungy rapper–rock star–actor? And it very well could’ve been all in our heads until Kelly made their relationship Instagram official on July 28. “waited for eternity to find you again … 🔪💫❤️🔪,” the 30-year-old wrote alongside a black-and-white, tongues-out photo of the couple. Kelly and Fox are co-starring in new crime movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, which began filming when Fox was still married to Brian Austin Green, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star she eventually separated from in May. Since we clearly can’t date Megan Fox or Machine Gun Kelly (who, yes, many believe is hot), we can at least revel in the happiness they have found during this dark time — and hope they stay together through the Switchgrass press tour.