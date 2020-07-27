Consider this atonement for what Madonna did to one of her best songs in the name of a Missy Elliott feature on a Gap commercial. Dua Lipa will join forces with two other queens of the dance floor, Madonna and Missy Elliott, to remix her current single “Levitating.” Lipa, one of the busiest pop stars in quarantine since releasing second album Future Nostalgia, announced on Instagram that the song will be released on August 14. The song will be remixed by the Blessed Madonna — a producer formerly known as the Black Madonna who recently changed her name because it “has been a point of controversy, confusion, pain and frustration” (the Blessed Madonna is white). There may be room for more than one Madonna on this remix, but we still know who the real blessed one is.
