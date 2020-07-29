Madonna’s Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory Post Flagged by Instagram

Photo: WireImage

Continuing in her coronavirus-related foolishness, Madonna posted a video about a coronavirus conspiracy theory to Instagram and was subsequently flagged by Instagram for spreading misinformation. The viral video, which was also tweeted by President Trump before getting taken down by Twitter, makes a number of unsubstantiated claims about coronavirus. “The truth will set us all Free! But some people dont want to hear the truth,” Madonna wrote in her caption, also claiming that authorities were hiding the cure for the coronavirus. Instagram debunked the claims from the video on Madonna’s post, noting that there is no known cure for the coronavirus. The post was eventually taken down from Instagram altogether. This is not Madonna’s first foray into coronavirus weirdness; she posted a video back in May claiming she was going to “breathe in the COVID-19 air” after testing positive for antibodies. Before that, she informed us from her bathtub that COVID-19 is “the great equalizer.”