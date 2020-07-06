Mandy Moore Wants Ryan Adams to Apologize to Her Face

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Days after her ex-husband, Ryan Adams, issued a public apology for his alleged history of sexual abuse and misconduct, Mandy Moore is expressing skepticism at the sincerity and timing of his words. Speaking to Today on July 6, Moore said that Adams, whom she was married to for over seven years, hasn’t attempted to contact her to make a private apology. “It’s challenging because I feel like in many ways I’ve said all I want to say about him and that situation, but I find it curious that someone would make a public apology but not do it privately,” she explained. “Speaking for myself, I’ve not heard from him. I’m not looking for an apology necessarily, but I do find it curious that someone would do an interview about it without actually making amends privately.” Moore previously claimed that Adams’s behavior during their marriage was “psychologically abusive” and that he blackballed her in the music industry.

In Adams’s public statement, which he gave to the Daily Mail over the weekend, the musician wrote that the numerous sexual misconduct and abuse allegations “wrecked” his life and he’s “still reeling from the ripples of devastating effects that my actions triggered.” He also apologized for his behavior. “All I can say is that I’m sorry. It’s that simple,” Adams added. “This period of isolation and reflection made me realize that I needed to make significant changes in my life. I’ve gotten past the point where I would be apologizing just for the sake of being let off the hook and I know full well that any apology from me probably won’t be accepted by those I’ve hurt.”