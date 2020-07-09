Mariah Carey Finished Her Memoir, Dahling, and It’s Out This September

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Andy Cohen Books

It’s the Publication of Mimi. After Mariah Carey shared on July 8 that she had finished her memoir, publisher Henry Holt & Co. has confirmed more details about the book. The Meaning of Mariah Carey will be out on September 29, 11 years to the day after Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel. Consider us already obsessed. Written with journalist Michaela Angela Davis, it arrives as one of the first books of Andy Cohen’s Holt imprint, with an Audible audiobook “performed by” the elusive chanteuse herself that will include “special musical components.” Carey described the memoir as “the story of the moments — the ups and downs, the triumphs and traumas, the debacles and the dreams, that contributed to the person I am today.” She added, “This book is composed of my memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survival, and my songs. Unfiltered. I went deep into my childhood and gave the scared little girl inside of me a big voice. I let the abandoned and ambitious adolescent have her say, and the betrayed and triumphant woman I became tell her side.” Alliteration, dahling! This book won’t be the only thing to expect from Carey this year — the release also teases “additional surprises and rarities” to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her self-titled first album. That’s some time we’re willing to acknowledge.

"I have learned that beauty has to flourish in the light" 🦋 pic.twitter.com/qzmtax49A2 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 8, 2020