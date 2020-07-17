Mariah Carey Launches a Weekly Celebration of Mariah Carey

Oh, to be a single ringlet atop Mariah Carey’s head. Photo: YouTube

Mariah Carey is opening up the vaults. The singer is celebrating the 30th anniversary of her debut self-titled album with #MC30, a weekly celebration of Mariah Carey. Every Friday, a new release from her “personal vault” will come out, treating fans to digital EPs, remixes, bonus cuts, rare tracks, a cappella renditions, and live performances spanning her career. This week, it’s The Live Debut – 1990, a four-song digital EP and video footage of her first live performance at New York’s Tatou Club, including “Vision of Love,” the No. 1 that started it all. “Disclaimer: the olive green crushed velvet ensemble was not my choice!” she joked on Twitter. Carey also looks back at her life and career in her upcoming memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, out September 29, 2020. She started this decade with her 18th Billboard No. 1 — more than any solo artist in history — and she continues to remind us why she’s the best-selling female artist of all time. Listen to The Live Debut and envy her glorious ’90s curls below.