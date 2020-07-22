Photo: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Sometimes, it’s best to keep our thoughts to ourselves. Basketball Wives star Draya Michele learned this lesson the hard way when she stopped by the Weed and Wine podcast hosted by Steelo Brim and Chris Reinacher. In the episode which was posted on Wednesday, July 22, Michele shared her opinions on what was the cause between the altercation between rapper Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion, which reportedly lead to Lanez shooting Megan in the foot as she was trying to leave his vehicle. “I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that, you know, drove them down this snapped-esque type of road,” Michele says, referencing the allegedly abusive relationship between the late Whitney Houston and her husband Bobby Brown. “And I’m here for it. I like that. I want you to like me so much that you shoot me in the foot too.” Glamorizing an alleged abusive relationship while cracking jokes about a victim of gun violence? Not a good look, Draya.

Given that Megan Thee Stallion has already expressed how painful and traumatic this situation has been for her, it came as no surprise that she was not pleased with the basketball wife’s careless speculation about her current predicament. “Dumb bitch that shit aint funny,” wrote Megan in a tweet after the podcast episode hit Youtube, “who the fuck jokes about getting shot by a nigga.” While whoever fired shots at Megan has yet to be apprehended by law enforcement, the “Girls in the Hood” rapper’s response to Michele seems to suggest that Lanez had something to do with it.

Dumb bitch that shit ain’t fucking funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a nigga — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 22, 2020

Michele, who has previously been roasted on the internet for not being able to cook or spell, issued an apology for her statement on Twitter, writing “I truly don’t glorify domestic violence… I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I’m sorry.” Megan ignored Draya’s apology, but took to Twitter to make it extremely clear how she feels about the jokes regarding her situation and when she’ll be ready to share what actually went down in that car after that pool party. “And fuck all the hoe ass niggas making jokes about it too [Black middle finger emoji]. I’ll talk about shit when I get ready.” And that’s that on that.

I truly don’t glorify domestic violence... I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I’m sorry. — Draya Michele (@drayamichele) July 22, 2020