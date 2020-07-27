Megan Thee Stallion. Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram Live on July 27, opening up about her recent shooting and the online conversation around it nearly two weeks after the event took place. Getting emotional at times during the ten-minute broadcast, she spoke about the surgery to remove bullets from both her feet after the shooting, and added that the bullets did not hit bone or tendons. “It missed everything, but the motherfuckers was in there,” she said, adding that she is “alive and well and strong as fuck” but still processing. “It was like just the worst experience of my life, and it’s not funny,” she said. “There’s nothing to joke about. There was nothing for y’all to start going and making up fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot, I didn’t do shit.”

Megan also addressed the online speculation around her shooting, which took off after sources claimed rapper Tory Lanez shot her and the Los Angeles Police Department opened an investigation into Lanez. “I see a lot of people painting fake-ass narratives and making up stories and all this other whack-ass shit, but I also see a lot of people that have been like being very supportive and sending prayers, and I just really appreciate that,” Megan said. “It’s not that I was protecting anybody, I just wasn’t ready to speak,” she added. “That’s not no shit you just immediately get on the internet and start talking about.” When it came to commentators who joked about her shooting, she didn’t hold back. “I ain’t never seen so many grown-ass motherfucking men chime in on some shit that wasn’t their motherfuckin’ business in the first motherfuckin’ place,” she said. “Like, what if your motherfucking sister got shot, or what if your motherfuckin’ girlfriend got shot, or what if your motherfuckin’ best friend got shot? Would you be cracking jokes then?” She later added, “Karma gonna take care of your ass, I ain’t gotta do it.”

Megan concluded by assuring fans she would be returning to making music and performing soon. “I’m ready to get back to bringing the programming with my own hot girl shit,” she said. “This ain’t gonna stop me from being Megan Thee motherfuckin’ Stallion.”