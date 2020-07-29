Call Her Melanie C: Spice Girl Announces Self-Titled Album, Shares New Single

Don’t call her Sporty Spice, don’t call her Mel C, don’t call her Melanie Chisholm — call her Melanie C, because she’s back. Today, the Spice Girls member announced her self-titled album, Melanie C, out October 2. She also released the new single “In and Out of Love,” her third from the album after “Who I Am” and “Blame It on Me.” Melanie C rejoined four-fifths of the Spice Girls (sans Victoria Beckham) for a reunion tour across the U.K. last year. Her last solo album, Version of Me, came out four years ago in 2016. She may not be Sporty Spice for the time being, but have you seen the dance moves in that video?

