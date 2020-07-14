Michael Che to Star in Sketch-Comedy Series at HBO Max

Michael Che Photo: Greg Allen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Saturday Night Live co-head writer and “Weekend Update” co-anchor Michael Che has a new sketch-comedy series in the works. HBO Max announced today that it’s ordered a six-episode series starring Che, and according to a press release, each episode will follow “a theme or incident (police brutality, unemployment, falling in love, etc.)” and use “sketches and vignettes to illustrate what it feels like to experience this from a black vantage point.” The point of the show, according to the release, is “less about being ‘right’ and more about being honest, even at the risk of being controversial,” which will sound familiar to anyone who regularly reads Che’s Instagram Stories. No other details about the series, currently called Untitled Michael Che Project, have been revealed just yet.

“I’m really excited to be working on this show with HBO Max,” Che said in a release. “It’s a project I’ve been thinking about for a while and we have a lot of sketches we want to shoot, so please wear your masks so that we can go into production.”

Che presumably had a hand in deciding to reveal this news the same day his “Weekend Update” nemesis Colin Jost releases his memoir, A Very Punchable Face, which is definitely, well, a choice.