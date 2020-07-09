TV loves beautiful sad people. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

Michelle Williams, one of our foremost interpreters of characters who have cratered inside emotionally, is back at it again, this time alongside Oscar Isaac, also known to be very good at being sad on film. The two are pairing up for a new HBO series based on Ingmar Bergman’s Scenes From a Marriage that will “reexamine the show’s depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage, and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple,” according to Variety. (Was Blue Valentine not enough for you, Michelle???) Bergman’s 1973 Swedish TV series starred Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson as a couple in a marriage that disintegrates over the course of ten years. Hagai Levi will write, direct, and executive produce the series (Williams and Isaac are also executive producers). He’s known for creating the Israeli series BeTipul, which was adapted in the U.S. as In Treatment. Cheery!