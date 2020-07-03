MLB Cancels All-Star Game in Los Angeles Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The 2019 MLB All-Star Game. Hugging! What a concept! Photo: Getty Images

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Major League Baseball announced on Friday, July 3 that it has canceled its 2020 All-Star Game, which was set to take place in L.A.’s Dodger Stadium on July 14. According to MLB.com, this will be the second year ever that the All-Star Game doesn’t take place since it was founded in 1933; the last time was 1945, due to World War II. The Atlanta Braves are already scheduled to host the 2021 All-Star Game, so the Dodgers will now host the next available Midsummer Classic, in 2022. In a statement about the cancelation, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said, “COVID-19 has forced us to make a lot of tough calls and sacrifices – and while it may have disrupted our plans for this year, we can’t wait to welcome baseball’s best to Los Angeles for the 2022 All-Star Game.” Dodger Stadium is currently being put to much more practical use as a free coronavirus testing facility. The shortened MLB season is still “expected to begin July 23-24,” but many baseball players are opting not to play due to concerns about coronavirus. The game basically runs on spit; not great for limiting the spread of an infectious disease.