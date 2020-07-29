Sister, Sister starring Tia and Tamera Mowry. Photo: ABC Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty

Thanks to Netflix, today’s generation will never know what it was like to struggle to find episodes of Moesha online. The 1996 Brandy-starrer is coming to Netflix, along with The Game, Sister, Sister, Girlfriends, The Parkers, Half & Half, and One on One. The late ’90s/early 2000s Black TV shows will make their way to Netflix over the next three months. Tracee Ellis Ross (Girlfriends), Jackée Harry (Sister, Sister), Tia Mowry (The Game and Sister, Sister) and Tamera Mowry-Housley (Sister, Sister), and many more stars from the classic hits shared a message via Netflix’s @StrongBlackLead, thanking fans for campaigning for them and reminiscing on iconic moments.

Moesha - Aug 1

The Game S1-3 - Aug 15

Sister Sister - Sept 1

Girlfriends - Sept 11

The Parkers - Oct 1

Half & Half - Oct 15

One on One - Oct 15



The roll out starts with Moesha on August 1, then the first three seasons of The Game on August 15. Sister, Sister hits Netflix on September 1, then Girlfriends on September 11, The Parkers on October 1, and finally Half & Half and One on One on October 15. Truly nothing sounds better than kicking back with a marathon and laughing about how Roger from Sister, Sister would not do well under lockdown. It’s go home and stay at home, Roger!