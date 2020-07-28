Photo: Getty Images

Proving that bipartisanship may actually be possible, numerous famed musicians — diverse in age and genre — have signed an open letter demanding politicians obtain permission to play their music at campaign rallies and public events. Alongside the Artist Rights Coalition, artists such as Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Sia, Lorde, R.E.M., Green Day, Pearl Jam, Blondie, Steven Tyler, and Elvis Costello (many of whom have already expressed annoyance with President Trump using their music) are urging America’s major political party committees to “establish clear policies requiring campaigns to seek consent” of the desired tune-makers before hitting play on their songs.

“As artists, activists and citizens, we ask you to pledge that all candidates you support will seek consent from featured recording artists and songwriters before using their music in campaign and political settings,” their statement reads, according to Rolling Stone. “This is the only way to effectively protect your candidates from legal risk, unnecessary public controversy and the moral quagmire that comes from falsely claiming or implying an artist’s support or distorting an artists’ expression in such a high stakes public way.”

Over the past four years, numerous musicians have spoken publicly about their desire for President Trump to stop playing their music at his campaign events and political rallies. These responses have ranged from pledging their allegiance to another candidate (Adele), to sternly worded cease-and-desist letters (Aerosmith), to threatening to sue (Neil Young), to curtly speaking on behalf of deceased American royalty (Tom Petty). That can’t feel so good.