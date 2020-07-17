Mykki Blanco Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for GLAAD

Rapper Mykki Blanco undeniably makes “WTP,” one of the highlights off Teyana Taylor’s 2018 album K.T.S.E., with her animated ad-libs. But two years later, Blanco says they still haven’t been paid for her feature on that song — a credit it took a year for them to get. Now, in a July 17 Instagram post, they’re asking fans to stop streaming “WTP.” Blanco wrote that Universal Music Group still hadn’t paid them a feature fee for “WTP,” which they have writing and production credits on. They also said they wrote Kanye West’s rap verse on the song “Hurry.” (K.T.S.E. was one of West’s five G.O.O.D. Music releases out of Wyoming in 2018.) “The reason I have gone public with this is not to bad mouth @teyanataylor, but her ENTIRE team and Universal have treated me WITH SO MUCH DISRESPECT, THEY HAVE TREATED ME BAD YALL,” Blanco wrote. They added, “These people have been flippant, rude, they have lied, delayed, found me ‘harmless’ and ‘inconsequential.’”

Blanco has also worked with other musicians, including Charli XCX and Brooke Candy. They wrote that they decided to speak out because they were losing touring income during the pandemic. “I’ve had it, everything associated with this song and these people is ANTI- LGBTQ 🏳️‍🌈,” Blanco, who is transgender, wrote. “It’s a lie, after 2 years and during a pandemic they still act like paying me a simple feature fee is a joke. This song and these people do not support Black, Trans & Queer people, it’s a lie I’m done participating in.”

Correction, 11:30 a.m.: The story has been updated to refer to Blanco with they/them pronouns.