Mark Proksch’s Unaired 2013 Comedy Pilot Will Make You Scream

Mark Proksch is having a hard time. The noted germophobe is living through one of the biggest germ crises in a generation while his What We Do in the Shadows co-star Natasia Demetriou, a self-described germ herself, appears to be thriving. The two caught up on the latest episode of our Instagram Live series Two Friends: A Nice Time Hanging Out With People Who Know Each Other Well, and it was a beautiful reminder that work friends can sometimes become real friends, too. (Awww.)

The pair talked about their various quarantine projects and shared some funny stories from the set (mainly about people falling down), and Demetriou gave a shout-out to Proksch’s unaired 2013 pilot Good Morning Tri-State. For fans of Colin Robinson who have yet to familiarize themselves with Proksch’s previous work, it’s an excellent quarantine watch or, as Demetriou puts it, so funny that she runs around her house screaming when she watches it. Does anything more purely scream “friendship” than promoting someone’s unaired pilot from seven years ago? Anyway, this lost work of comedic greatness can be found on Vimeo, or right here:

And for those of you deep in the throes of Shadows withdrawal, Demetriou’s series Stath Lets Flats is apparently available for viewing on HBO Max now, assuming you have that particular version of Home Box Office available to you.

If you enjoyed this episode, follow Vulture on Instagram for more. And later today, Okieriete Onaodowan and Daveed Diggs from Hamilton will be catching up live, and you can be in the (virtual) room where it happens, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.